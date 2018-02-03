France jails Islamic scholar on rape charge, judicial source says

(CNN) Islamic scholar and TV analyst Tariq Ramadan has been arrested in Paris and charged with rape, a judicial source told CNN.

Ramadan, 55, was arrested on Wednesday, charged Friday and will remain in custody in France until his next hearing, the source said.

The arrest of the Oxford University professor follows public claims by two women that he assaulted them in French hotel rooms.

CNN has reached out to Ramadan's lawyer for comment.