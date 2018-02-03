Man arrested in Italy in drive-by shootings of foreigners

(CNN) Police in Italy have arrested a man suspected of opening fire Saturday on foreign nationals in the town of Macerata, injuring several people.

A police photo shows a man being apprehended who appears to have an Italian flag wrapped around his neck.

The drive-by shootings were "racially motivated" and believed to be connected to the recent slaying of an 18-year-old Italian woman in which a Nigerian man was arrested, Macerata's mayor, Romano Carancini, told CNN.

He said at least four people were injured Saturday.

The shootings took place near where the dismembered body of Pamela Mastropietro was found Tuesday. A Nigerian man was later arrested in connection with the killing.

