Dangerous relics are a reminder of a legacy of conflict

Story highlights From Hong Kong to Afghanistan, unexploded munitions are a dangerous reminder of wars gone by

(CNN) Construction workers in Hong Kong made two frightening discoveries last week.

While digging deep in one of the busiest districts of this bustling city, they uncovered two unexploded bombs dropped during World War II. Both bombs were found in the same construction site within a span of five days.

By the time CNN arrived at the scene last Wednesday, police had blocked off traffic on the coastal road that runs between Victoria Harbor and the skyscrapers. The bomb squad was parked in front of a roped off construction pit holding the partially-buried bomb; the officers suited up in heavy black helmets, some of them coated in mud.

Thousands of people were evacuated. A nearby Starbucks and other cafes and restaurants overlooking the construction site were shuttered and closed.

Bomb disposal officer Alick McWhirter identified the unexploded ordinance as a "1,000-pound, general-purpose aircraft bomb" dropped by US warplanes when this former British colony was occupied by Japanese forces.

Bomb disposal expert Adam Roberts rests his foot on a defused US-made bomb dropped during World War II after it was discovered at a harborfront construction site in Hong Kong on February 1, 2018.

Read More