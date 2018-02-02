Breaking News

The week in 37 photos

Updated 5:35 AM ET, Fri February 2, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump gestures during &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2018/01/politics/state-of-the-union-cnnphotos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his first State of the Union address&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, January 30. Trump, now a year into his presidency, declared that the &quot;state of our union is strong because our people are strong. Together, we are building a safe, strong and proud America.&quot;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
US President Donald Trump gestures during his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30. Trump, now a year into his presidency, declared that the "state of our union is strong because our people are strong. Together, we are building a safe, strong and proud America."
Hide Caption
1 of 38
A rescuer reaches for the hand of a man who was holding onto a dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, January 27. About 800 migrants were rescued from five boats, the Italian coast guard said. Two bodies were also recovered. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/03/world/gallery/europes-refugee-crisis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Europe&#39;s migration crisis in 25 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A rescuer reaches for the hand of a man who was holding onto a dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, January 27. About 800 migrants were rescued from five boats, the Italian coast guard said. Two bodies were also recovered. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Hide Caption
2 of 38
Will Ferrell revived his impression of former US President George W. Bush in an episode of &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; on January 27. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2018/01/28/media/snl-will-ferrell-george-w-bush/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;During the sketch,&lt;/a&gt; Ferrell&#39;s Bush repeatedly compared his presidency with the Trump administration.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Will Ferrell revived his impression of former US President George W. Bush in an episode of "Saturday Night Live" on January 27. During the sketch, Ferrell's Bush repeatedly compared his presidency with the Trump administration.
Hide Caption
3 of 38
Police in Seville, Spain, came across two vehicles &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/30/europe/spain-orange-in-cars-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;packed with oranges&lt;/a&gt; last week. The drivers claimed they were &quot;coming from very far away and had been stopping and collecting oranges along the way,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.europapress.es/andalucia/sevilla-00357/noticia-denunciadas-cinco-personas-presunto-robo-4000-kilos-naranjas-nave-carmona-sevilla-20180126153807.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Europa Press reported.&lt;/a&gt; Police said they later learned the oranges were stolen from a shipment.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Police in Seville, Spain, came across two vehicles packed with oranges last week. The drivers claimed they were "coming from very far away and had been stopping and collecting oranges along the way," Europa Press reported. Police said they later learned the oranges were stolen from a shipment.
Hide Caption
4 of 38
Emergency personnel inspect the lead engine of an Amtrak train that &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/31/politics/congress-train-accident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;struck a garbage truck&lt;/a&gt; in Crozet, Virginia, on Wednesday, January 31. The train was carrying dozens of Republican members of Congress when the truck crossed its path. The lawmakers were OK after the crash, but the passenger inside the truck was killed and the driver was injured. The crash is &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/01/politics/republican-train-crash-investigation/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;under investigation.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Emergency personnel inspect the lead engine of an Amtrak train that struck a garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia, on Wednesday, January 31. The train was carrying dozens of Republican members of Congress when the truck crossed its path. The lawmakers were OK after the crash, but the passenger inside the truck was killed and the driver was injured. The crash is under investigation.
Hide Caption
5 of 38
Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs at the start of &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/28/entertainment/gallery/grammys-2018-show-highlights-winners/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Grammy Awards&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, January 28. He won five Grammys, including best rap album and best rap song.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs at the start of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28. He won five Grammys, including best rap album and best rap song.
Hide Caption
6 of 38
10 graphic warning single
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Hide Caption
7 of 38
Dead bodies and severely wounded people are seen after &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/27/asia/afghanistan-kabul-blast-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a bombing&lt;/a&gt; in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, January 27. At least 95 people were killed, Afghan officials said, after an attacker detonated explosives inside an ambulance he was driving. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Dead bodies and severely wounded people are seen after a bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, January 27. At least 95 people were killed, Afghan officials said, after an attacker detonated explosives inside an ambulance he was driving. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Hide Caption
8 of 38
People inflate a hot-air balloon in Chateau d&#39;Oex, Switzerland, on Saturday, January 27. Seventy balloons from 15 countries were set to take part in a weeklong hot-air balloon festival.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
People inflate a hot-air balloon in Chateau d'Oex, Switzerland, on Saturday, January 27. Seventy balloons from 15 countries were set to take part in a weeklong hot-air balloon festival.
Hide Caption
9 of 38
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, attends an anti-government rally in Moscow on Sunday, January 28. Navalny, a longtime critic of President Vladimir Putin, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/28/europe/russian-protests-navalny-office-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was arrested and later released.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, attends an anti-government rally in Moscow on Sunday, January 28. Navalny, a longtime critic of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested and later released.
Hide Caption
10 of 38
A &quot;super blue blood moon&quot; rises above Bolsover Castle in Bolsover, England, on Wednesday, January 31. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/26/world/super-blue-blood-moon-guide-2018-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Learn more about the incredibly rare celestial convergence&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A "super blue blood moon" rises above Bolsover Castle in Bolsover, England, on Wednesday, January 31. Learn more about the incredibly rare celestial convergence
Hide Caption
11 of 38
Kurds in Afrin, Syria, attend a funeral Monday, January 29, for people killed in recent battles near the Turkish border. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/01/middleeast/syria-kurds-assault-civilians-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Afrin has borne the brunt of Turkish attacks&lt;/a&gt; since January 20, when Ankara launched Operation Olive Branch to remove militants from the area along its border. The military operations have predominately targeted Kurdish fighters of the People&#39;s Protection Units, or YPG. The militia, which has been critical to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS, is viewed by Ankara as a terrorist organization.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Kurds in Afrin, Syria, attend a funeral Monday, January 29, for people killed in recent battles near the Turkish border. Afrin has borne the brunt of Turkish attacks since January 20, when Ankara launched Operation Olive Branch to remove militants from the area along its border. The military operations have predominately targeted Kurdish fighters of the People's Protection Units, or YPG. The militia, which has been critical to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS, is viewed by Ankara as a terrorist organization.
Hide Caption
12 of 38
Members of Congress look at their cell phones during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Members of Congress look at their cell phones during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30.
Hide Caption
13 of 38
A woman looks at 3D-printed faces, part of the installation &quot;A Becoming Resemblance,&quot; at an art show in Berlin on Wednesday, January 31. The installation, by artist Heather Dewey-Hagborg, is made up of 30 masks derived from Chelsea Manning&#39;s DNA. Manning is the former Army intelligence analyst who spent several years in prison for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A woman looks at 3D-printed faces, part of the installation "A Becoming Resemblance," at an art show in Berlin on Wednesday, January 31. The installation, by artist Heather Dewey-Hagborg, is made up of 30 masks derived from Chelsea Manning's DNA. Manning is the former Army intelligence analyst who spent several years in prison for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks.
Hide Caption
14 of 38
The Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded annually to the NFL&#39;s Super Bowl champions, is wiped down before a news conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, January 31. Super Bowl LII is Sunday, February 4.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
The Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded annually to the NFL's Super Bowl champions, is wiped down before a news conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, January 31. Super Bowl LII is Sunday, February 4.
Hide Caption
15 of 38
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who boycotted the country&#39;s disputed election last year, holds a Bible during &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/30/africa/kenya-raila-odinga-protest-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a mock inauguration ceremony&lt;/a&gt; in downtown Nairobi on Tuesday, January 30. He swore himself in as &quot;the people&#39;s president&quot; during the protest.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who boycotted the country's disputed election last year, holds a Bible during a mock inauguration ceremony in downtown Nairobi on Tuesday, January 30. He swore himself in as "the people's president" during the protest.
Hide Caption
16 of 38
A police officer examines a large World War II-era bomb that was discovered Saturday, January 27, during construction near the Hong Kong Convention Center. Authorities &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/28/world/hong-kong-ww2-bomb/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;successfully defused the bomb,&lt;/a&gt; which weighed nearly 1,000 pounds. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/31/asia/hong-kong-unexploded-world-war-ii-bomb-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A second one&lt;/a&gt; was found days later.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A police officer examines a large World War II-era bomb that was discovered Saturday, January 27, during construction near the Hong Kong Convention Center. Authorities successfully defused the bomb, which weighed nearly 1,000 pounds. A second one was found days later.
Hide Caption
17 of 38
A rhesus monkey looks at snow at China&#39;s Zhengzhou Zoo on Saturday, January 27.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A rhesus monkey looks at snow at China's Zhengzhou Zoo on Saturday, January 27.
Hide Caption
18 of 38
Larry Nassar, a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, listens during another one of his sentencing hearings, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/31/us/larry-nassar-sentencing-eaton-county-michigan/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his third in recent months,&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, January 31. Nassar &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/24/us/larry-nassar-sentencing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison&lt;/a&gt; after more than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades. He also pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in December and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Larry Nassar, a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, listens during another one of his sentencing hearings, his third in recent months, on Wednesday, January 31. Nassar had already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after more than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades. He also pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in December and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Hide Caption
19 of 38
Kesha gives an emotional performance of &quot;Praying&quot; at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28. She was backed up by singers including Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/28/entertainment/kesha-grammy-performance-2018/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more: The Grammys&#39; #MeToo moment&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Kesha gives an emotional performance of "Praying" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28. She was backed up by singers including Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels. Read more: The Grammys' #MeToo moment
Hide Caption
20 of 38
Female Peshmerga fighters celebrate Tuesday, January 30, after graduating from a military academy in Zakho, Iraq. The Peshmerga are the national military force for the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Female Peshmerga fighters celebrate Tuesday, January 30, after graduating from a military academy in Zakho, Iraq. The Peshmerga are the national military force for the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq.
Hide Caption
21 of 38
Palestinians run from tear gas during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank village of Mugheer on Wednesday, January 31.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Palestinians run from tear gas during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank village of Mugheer on Wednesday, January 31.
Hide Caption
22 of 38
Actress Angelina Jolie waves after leaving a store in Paris on Tuesday, January 30.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Actress Angelina Jolie waves after leaving a store in Paris on Tuesday, January 30.
Hide Caption
23 of 38
A Hindu bride poses at a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday, January 28.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A Hindu bride poses at a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday, January 28.
Hide Caption
24 of 38
Residents of Cape Town, South Africa, collect drinking water from a mountain spring collection point early on Wednesday, January 31. For the past three years, Cape Town has been enduring &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/31/africa/cape-town-drought/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;its worst drought in a century. &lt;/a&gt;The city of 4 million people has had to implement &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/01/africa/cape-town-water-crisis-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;emergency water restrictions&lt;/a&gt; to preserve what it has left.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Residents of Cape Town, South Africa, collect drinking water from a mountain spring collection point early on Wednesday, January 31. For the past three years, Cape Town has been enduring its worst drought in a century. The city of 4 million people has had to implement emergency water restrictions to preserve what it has left.
Hide Caption
25 of 38
An archaeological technician at the Grand Egyptian Museum uses a chemical injection Tuesday, January 30, to renovate a bed that once belonged to King Tut.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
An archaeological technician at the Grand Egyptian Museum uses a chemical injection Tuesday, January 30, to renovate a bed that once belonged to King Tut.
Hide Caption
26 of 38
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at center next to the man in the green tie, attends a meeting of the AKP party in Ankara on Friday, January 26.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at center next to the man in the green tie, attends a meeting of the AKP party in Ankara on Friday, January 26.
Hide Caption
27 of 38
A cat, believed to be owned by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, wears a tie as it looks out of a window at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on Friday, January 26. Assange &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/11/europe/wikileaks-julian-assange-given-ecuadorian-citizenship/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has been holed up at the embassy&lt;/a&gt; since 2012.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A cat, believed to be owned by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, wears a tie as it looks out of a window at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on Friday, January 26. Assange has been holed up at the embassy since 2012.
Hide Caption
28 of 38
First lady Melania Trump arrives before the State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
First lady Melania Trump arrives before the State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30.
Hide Caption
29 of 38
A resident reacts as he tries to extinguish a fire that broke out in the Lang&#39;ata neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, January 28. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/29/africa/fire-outbreak-kenya-four-people-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The fire&lt;/a&gt; killed several people and left thousands homeless.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A resident reacts as he tries to extinguish a fire that broke out in the Lang'ata neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, January 28. The fire killed several people and left thousands homeless.
Hide Caption
30 of 38
A gondola is tied up in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, January 31, after unusually low tides caused a record-low water level in the city.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A gondola is tied up in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, January 31, after unusually low tides caused a record-low water level in the city.
Hide Caption
31 of 38
Connor Berdy, a student from Michigan State University, climbs atop a table Wednesday, January 31, to protest the board of trustees&#39; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/31/us/michigan-state-engler-president-nassar/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;selection of John Engler&lt;/a&gt; as the school&#39;s interim president. Engler is a former Michigan governor. Berdy complained to the board that the students didn&#39;t have a say in who the president would be after Lou Anna Simon, who resigned in the upheaval over &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/31/us/larry-nassar-sentencing-eaton-county-michigan/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Larry Nassar&#39;s decades of abuse.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Connor Berdy, a student from Michigan State University, climbs atop a table Wednesday, January 31, to protest the board of trustees' selection of John Engler as the school's interim president. Engler is a former Michigan governor. Berdy complained to the board that the students didn't have a say in who the president would be after Lou Anna Simon, who resigned in the upheaval over Larry Nassar's decades of abuse.
Hide Caption
32 of 38
A Pakistani customs official smashes liquor bottles in Karachi on Friday, January 26.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A Pakistani customs official smashes liquor bottles in Karachi on Friday, January 26.
Hide Caption
33 of 38
A woman walks in a flooded street of Villennes-sur-Seine, France, on Tuesday, January 30. The rain-swollen Seine River burst its banks, leaving many towns flooded and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/27/europe/paris-flood-alert-peak-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;threatening Paris as well.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A woman walks in a flooded street of Villennes-sur-Seine, France, on Tuesday, January 30. The rain-swollen Seine River burst its banks, leaving many towns flooded and threatening Paris as well.
Hide Caption
34 of 38
People wear traditional clothes and large hats as they take part in the Carnival of Leitza, Spain, on Tuesday, January 30.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
People wear traditional clothes and large hats as they take part in the Carnival of Leitza, Spain, on Tuesday, January 30.
Hide Caption
35 of 38
An ice climber scales a frozen waterfall in the Iranian village of Meygun on Friday, January 26.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
An ice climber scales a frozen waterfall in the Iranian village of Meygun on Friday, January 26.
Hide Caption
36 of 38
People comfort one another during a prayer vigil in Melcroft, Pennsylvania, on Monday, January 29. Four people &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/29/us/pennsylvania-car-wash-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were fatally shot &lt;/a&gt;the day before at a Melcroft car wash. The suspected gunman died on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
People comfort one another during a prayer vigil in Melcroft, Pennsylvania, on Monday, January 29. Four people were fatally shot the day before at a Melcroft car wash. The suspected gunman died on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hide Caption
37 of 38
People walk inside the barbed-wire fences at what used to be the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz on Saturday, January 27. It was International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/19/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0119/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 24 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
People walk inside the barbed-wire fences at what used to be the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz on Saturday, January 27. It was International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day. See last week in 24 photos
Hide Caption
38 of 38
01 week in photos 020202 week in photos 020203 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED01 spain oranges arrest05 week in photos 020206 week in photos 020210 graphic warning single07 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED08 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED09 week in photos 020210 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED11b week in photos 020212 week in photos 020213 week in photos 020214 week in photos 020215 week in photos 020216 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED17 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED18 week in photos 020219 week in photos 020220 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED21 week in photos 020222 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED23 week in photos 020224 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED25 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED26 week in photos 020227 week in photos 020228 week in photos 020229 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED30 week in photos 020231 week in photos 020232 week in photos 020233 week in photos 020234 week in photos 020235 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED36 week in photos 020237 week in photos 0202 RESTRICTED
Take a look at 37 photos of the week from January 26 through February 1.