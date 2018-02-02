Photos: The week in 37 photos US President Donald Trump gestures during his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30. Trump, now a year into his presidency, declared that the "state of our union is strong because our people are strong. Together, we are building a safe, strong and proud America." Hide Caption 1 of 38

A rescuer reaches for the hand of a man who was holding onto a dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, January 27. About 800 migrants were rescued from five boats, the Italian coast guard said. Two bodies were also recovered.

Will Ferrell revived his impression of former US President George W. Bush in an episode of "Saturday Night Live" on January 27. During the sketch, Ferrell's Bush repeatedly compared his presidency with the Trump administration.

Police in Seville, Spain, came across two vehicles packed with oranges last week. The drivers claimed they were "coming from very far away and had been stopping and collecting oranges along the way," Europa Press reported. Police said they later learned the oranges were stolen from a shipment.

Emergency personnel inspect the lead engine of an Amtrak train that struck a garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia, on Wednesday, January 31. The train was carrying dozens of Republican members of Congress when the truck crossed its path. The lawmakers were OK after the crash, but the passenger inside the truck was killed and the driver was injured. The crash is under investigation.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs at the start of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28. He won five Grammys, including best rap album and best rap song.

Dead bodies and severely wounded people are seen after a bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, January 27. At least 95 people were killed, Afghan officials said, after an attacker detonated explosives inside an ambulance he was driving. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

People inflate a hot-air balloon in Chateau d'Oex, Switzerland, on Saturday, January 27. Seventy balloons from 15 countries were set to take part in a weeklong hot-air balloon festival.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, attends an anti-government rally in Moscow on Sunday, January 28. Navalny, a longtime critic of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested and later released.

A "super blue blood moon" rises above Bolsover Castle in Bolsover, England, on Wednesday, January 31.

Kurds in Afrin, Syria, attend a funeral Monday, January 29, for people killed in recent battles near the Turkish border. Afrin has borne the brunt of Turkish attacks since January 20, when Ankara launched Operation Olive Branch to remove militants from the area along its border. The military operations have predominately targeted Kurdish fighters of the People's Protection Units, or YPG. The militia, which has been critical to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS, is viewed by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

Members of Congress look at their cell phones during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30.

A woman looks at 3D-printed faces, part of the installation "A Becoming Resemblance," at an art show in Berlin on Wednesday, January 31. The installation, by artist Heather Dewey-Hagborg, is made up of 30 masks derived from Chelsea Manning's DNA. Manning is the former Army intelligence analyst who spent several years in prison for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded annually to the NFL's Super Bowl champions, is wiped down before a news conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, January 31. Super Bowl LII is Sunday, February 4.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who boycotted the country's disputed election last year, holds a Bible during a mock inauguration ceremony in downtown Nairobi on Tuesday, January 30. He swore himself in as "the people's president" during the protest.

A police officer examines a large World War II-era bomb that was discovered Saturday, January 27, during construction near the Hong Kong Convention Center. Authorities successfully defused the bomb, which weighed nearly 1,000 pounds. A second one was found days later.

A rhesus monkey looks at snow at China's Zhengzhou Zoo on Saturday, January 27.

Larry Nassar, a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, listens during another one of his sentencing hearings, his third in recent months, on Wednesday, January 31. Nassar had already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after more than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades. He also pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in December and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Kesha gives an emotional performance of "Praying" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28. She was backed up by singers including Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels.

Female Peshmerga fighters celebrate Tuesday, January 30, after graduating from a military academy in Zakho, Iraq. The Peshmerga are the national military force for the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq.

Palestinians run from tear gas during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank village of Mugheer on Wednesday, January 31.

Actress Angelina Jolie waves after leaving a store in Paris on Tuesday, January 30.

A Hindu bride poses at a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday, January 28.

Residents of Cape Town, South Africa, collect drinking water from a mountain spring collection point early on Wednesday, January 31. For the past three years, Cape Town has been enduring its worst drought in a century. The city of 4 million people has had to implement emergency water restrictions to preserve what it has left.

An archaeological technician at the Grand Egyptian Museum uses a chemical injection Tuesday, January 30, to renovate a bed that once belonged to King Tut.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at center next to the man in the green tie, attends a meeting of the AKP party in Ankara on Friday, January 26.

A cat, believed to be owned by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, wears a tie as it looks out of a window at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on Friday, January 26. Assange has been holed up at the embassy since 2012.

First lady Melania Trump arrives before the State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30.

A resident reacts as he tries to extinguish a fire that broke out in the Lang'ata neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, January 28. The fire killed several people and left thousands homeless.

A gondola is tied up in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, January 31, after unusually low tides caused a record-low water level in the city.

Connor Berdy, a student from Michigan State University, climbs atop a table Wednesday, January 31, to protest the board of trustees' selection of John Engler as the school's interim president. Engler is a former Michigan governor. Berdy complained to the board that the students didn't have a say in who the president would be after Lou Anna Simon, who resigned in the upheaval over Larry Nassar's decades of abuse.

A Pakistani customs official smashes liquor bottles in Karachi on Friday, January 26.

A woman walks in a flooded street of Villennes-sur-Seine, France, on Tuesday, January 30. The rain-swollen Seine River burst its banks, leaving many towns flooded and threatening Paris as well.

People wear traditional clothes and large hats as they take part in the Carnival of Leitza, Spain, on Tuesday, January 30.

An ice climber scales a frozen waterfall in the Iranian village of Meygun on Friday, January 26.

People comfort one another during a prayer vigil in Melcroft, Pennsylvania, on Monday, January 29. Four people were fatally shot the day before at a Melcroft car wash. The suspected gunman died on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.