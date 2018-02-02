The week in 37 photos

People inflate a hot-air balloon in Chateau d'Oex, Switzerland, on Saturday, January 27. Seventy balloons from 15 countries were set to take part in a weeklong hot-air balloon festival.
Members of Congress look at their cell phones during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30.
A woman looks at 3D-printed faces, part of the installation "A Becoming Resemblance," at an art show in Berlin on Wednesday, January 31. The installation, by artist Heather Dewey-Hagborg, is made up of 30 masks derived from Chelsea Manning's DNA. Manning is the former Army intelligence analyst who spent several years in prison for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks.
The Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded annually to the NFL's Super Bowl champions, is wiped down before a news conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, January 31. Super Bowl LII is Sunday, February 4.
A rhesus monkey looks at snow at China's Zhengzhou Zoo on Saturday, January 27.
Female Peshmerga fighters celebrate Tuesday, January 30, after graduating from a military academy in Zakho, Iraq. The Peshmerga are the national military force for the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq.
Palestinians run from tear gas during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank village of Mugheer on Wednesday, January 31.
Actress Angelina Jolie waves after leaving a store in Paris on Tuesday, January 30.
A Hindu bride poses at a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday, January 28.
An archaeological technician at the Grand Egyptian Museum uses a chemical injection Tuesday, January 30, to renovate a bed that once belonged to King Tut.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at center next to the man in the green tie, attends a meeting of the AKP party in Ankara on Friday, January 26.
First lady Melania Trump arrives before the State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30.
A gondola is tied up in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, January 31, after unusually low tides caused a record-low water level in the city.
A Pakistani customs official smashes liquor bottles in Karachi on Friday, January 26.
People wear traditional clothes and large hats as they take part in the Carnival of Leitza, Spain, on Tuesday, January 30.
An ice climber scales a frozen waterfall in the Iranian village of Meygun on Friday, January 26.