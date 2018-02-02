Breaking News

Viking burial site at Repton

Updated 12:28 PM ET, Fri February 2, 2018

The Repton site in Derbyshire was first excavated in the 1980s. This photo, from that excavation, shows bones uncovered in the charnel by Martin Biddle and Birthe Kjolbye-Biddle.
This image from 1982 shows a grave of four juveniles, ages 8 to 18, that was uncovered. The deaths were traumatic and believed to be ritualistic, accompanying the dead Vikings in the afterlife.
This images from 1986 shows the rare double grave, which is believed to belong to two high-ranking men within the Viking Great Army.
The charnel burial at Repton includes the bones of nearly 300 people. Eighty percent of the remains were male, between the ages of 18 and 45. Many of them bear the marks of violent injury.
When the bones were radiocarbon dated initially, the amount of fish ingested by the Vikings threw off the dating and suggested different time periods. New calibrations have confirmed that they are all from the same time period in the ninth century.
An overview of the Repton Mound as it was excavated in 1982.
This overview of the site includes St. Wystan&#39;s Church.
Researchers hope to learn more from the bones uncovered at Repton.
