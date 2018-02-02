The Internet thinks the dad who tried to tackle Nassar is a hero

(CNN) When Randall Margraves asked an Eaton County, Michigan, judge on Friday morning for "five minutes in a locked room" with disgraced doctor Larry Nassar, he was turned down.

"That's not how our legal system works," the judge said. Instead, Margraves took matters into his own hand s, lunging toward Nassar before being tackled and arrested by court security.

But as footage of the incident spread like wildfire across the Internet, social media users largely expressed support for Margraves and his actions, which reflected the pent-up frustration and pain the nation and Nassar's victims have endured through weeks of victim testimony that revealed the doctor's sexual exploitation of girls and young women. Margraves' three daughters were among the victims.

Dear Randall Margraves,



We are in your corner, and we've got your back.



- The world #GiveHimAMinute — Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) February 2, 2018

Others shared the sentiment, calling the father of three a "hero." Some wrote that they couldn't blame Margraves, that they probably wouldn't have reacted any differently if they were in his shoes.

