The Internet thinks the dad who tried to tackle Nassar is a hero

(CNN) When Randall Margraves asked an Eaton County, Michigan, judge on Friday morning for "five minutes in a locked room" with disgraced doctor Larry Nassar, he was turned down.

But as footage of the incident spread like wildfire across the Internet, social media users largely expressed support for Margraves and his actions, which reflected the pent-up frustration and pain the nation and Nassar's victims have endured through weeks of victim testimony that revealed the doctor's sexual exploitation of girls and young women. Margraves' three daughters were among the victims.

Dear Randall Margraves, We are in your corner, and we've got your back. - The world #GiveHimAMinute

Others shared the sentiment, calling the father of three a "hero." Some wrote that they couldn't blame Margraves, that they probably wouldn't have reacted any differently if they were in his shoes.

But some users noted, that no matter how depraved Nassar's actions, violence didn't provide a path to justice. The American justice system would do its job, they noted.

"Wow, control your anger," one user wrote on CNN's Facebook page . "The guy was sentenced to a total of 175 years...he's never seeing the light of day again. Why put your own families future in further danger by doing this?"

"No, Internet," Freeman said, "we should not root for Randall Margraves to be let go by the bailiffs so he can continue his attacking lunge at Larry Nassar in Michigan. That's wrong."

"But," he continued, "we should DEFINITELY pay his bail and legal fees."

Margraves, for his part, later apologized to the court for his actions during a lunch break.

"I lost control. I apologize a hundred times," Margraves said. "I'm definitely calmed down. I'm embarrassed. I'm not here to upstage my daughters. I'm here to help them heal."

The judge released the father without a fine or punishment, "given the circumstances of the case," she said, while ensuring he understood his actions were unacceptable.

"We cannot and I cannot tolerate or condone vigilantism or any other type of action that basically comes down to an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth," she said. "That's not what's best in this situation. What's best here is that we take this horrible tragedy and we learn to educate people."

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Margraves apologized again, but wanted to make it clear that he wasn't a hero.

"My daughters are the heroes," he said, "and the victims and the survivors of this terrible atrocity."

When asked about the outpouring of support on social media, Margraves said he could "appreciate the thoughts."

"I certainly do," Margraves said. "I'm a little bit embarrassed by what happened."

An attorney for Margraves said the family had not approved any GoFundMe pages, and asked that the individuals who started the campaigns take them down.