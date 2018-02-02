East Lansing, Michigan (CNN) We don't feel safe. And we don't feel heard.

That was the overwhelming message at a Michigan State University town hall of students, faculty and community members Thursday night.

More than 600 attendees filed into an on-campus conference center for the town hall -- some waiting in line for hours -- in hopes of getting to air concerns to MSU Board of Trustee member Brian Mosallam. He was the lone trustee in attendance, and CNN has reached out to each of the seven other trustees, asking why they were not there.

'I feel nothing from the trustees'

Of the dozens of students who took to the mic to speak out, was Kat Ebert, an MSU student and a survivor of sexual abuse at the hands of former world-renowned sports doctor and MSU employee, Larry Nassar. She spoke at his sentencing hearing in Eaton County one day earlier, but on Thursday, she was there to speak to Mosallam.

