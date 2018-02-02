They spent 3 hours and 1,000 Post-its to lovingly tease Super Bowl visitors

(CNN) It's cold in Minneapolis. Like, bone-chilling cold.

So, the employees of advertising agency Hunt Adkins decided it'd be funny to drive home the point to the hundreds of thousands who'll be descending on their city for the Super Bold this weekend.

Using 1,000 Post-its, they painstakingly spelled out "Cold Yet?" on the window of their office.

Sure, it took them hours. But after they learned some out-of-towners were surprised by the temperatures, they couldn't help but poke a little fun.

"A few of us decided what to write, mapped it out and assembled it in about three hours. It was a labor of love," Sarah Kearin, a 35-year-old copywriter for the agency, told CNN.

