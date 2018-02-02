Los Angeles school shooting considered 'unintentional,' police say

Story highlights LAPD says shooting appears to be isolated incident

12-year-old booked for "negligent discharge of a firearm"

(CNN) A 12-year-old girl remains in juvenile hall and was booked for negligent discharge of a firearm after Thursday's shooting at a Los Angeles middle school.

The shooting, which left four students and an adult injured at the Sal Castro Middle School , is being considered "unintentional," said Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Tony Im.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Lt. Chris Ramirez with the LAPD said negligent can mean many things, but most likely a "mishandling."

"This continues to be an active investigation," according to a LAPD statement. "However, at this time, the information suggest that this was an isolated incident, involving the negligent discharge of a firearm, where innocent children and a staff member were unfortunately injured."

The girl has been taken to the Los Angeles County Central Juvenile Hall. Police didn't say what led to the shooting and little information was released about the girl who was detained. She was taken into custody without incident, officials had said.

