How did a 12-year-old end up with a semiautomatic gun at school?

A 12-year-old was booked for "negligent discharge of a firearm"

(CNN) Police believe a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school was "unintentional," they said, but detectives still want to know how and why a shooting that left four students and an adult injured Thursday ended up on campus.

A 12-year-old girl remains in Los Angeles County Central Juvenile Hall, booked for negligent discharge of a firearm. The incident involved a semiautomatic weapon, which was confiscated, Los Angeles Police Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

Police didn't say what led to the shooting, which unfolded at the Sal Castro Middle School in the city's Westlake district.

While "negligent" use can cover a variety of activities, it most likely refers to "mishandling" in this case, Ramirez said.

"This continues to be an active investigation," according to an LAPD statement. "However, at this time, the information suggest that this was an isolated incident, involving the negligent discharge of a firearm, where innocent children and a staff member were unfortunately injured."

