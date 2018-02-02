Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained

(CNN) The father of three daughters who have been abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.

Randall Margraves said he was a "distraught father" and cursed at Nassar, but Judge Janice Cunningham told him that was not allowed in court.

He then asked the judge for personal time alone with the "demon."

"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"

The judge declined, saying "that's not how our legal system works."

Read More