(CNN) The groundhog hath spoken! Welcome to six more weeks of winter.

On Friday morning, Punxsutawney Phil scurried out of his little marmot hole and saw his shadow. This omen indicates a long winter. Great.

Why do we do this?

Every February 2, all eyes turn to a small central Pennsylvania borough as winter-weary Northeasterners await weather guidance from the predictive rodent.

It's a 132-year-old tradition that is held every year at the location known as Gobbler's Knob and conducted by top hat-donning members of the Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, according to the official Pennsylvania tourism website. The idea is, the groundhog wakes up from hibernation on the 2nd, and if it sees its shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If it doesn't, warmer weather is just around the corner.

