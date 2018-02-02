Story highlights Patriots are on record 10th Super Bowl outing; coach and quarterback are on eighth

The Philadelphia Eagles head to the Super Bowl for third time but have never won

Minneapolis (CNN) There's snow and ice on the ground, but it's about to heat up inside US Bank Stadium. Super Bowl LII is here, and Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are back for yet another opportunity to add to the record books.

The New England Patriots, looking to repeat as champions, will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in frigid Minneapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. local time). While the Minneapolis stadium has a fixed roof, fans may need to think twice about tailgating: The National Weather Service calls for bitter cold and the wind chill to be 10 below zero for most of the weekend.

Perhaps it's appropriate the two teams that reached this point both are accustomed to cold weather. The Eagles lead the all-time series 7-6 against the Patriots, but New England has won four of the last five and is favored to win Sunday.

Philadelphia matched New England's win-loss record this season (both teams are 15-3 heading into the game) and clobbered the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 to win the NFC championship -- and disappointing the Minnesota faithful in the process. Like the Patriots, which defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC title game, the Eagles were the top seed in their conference.

Still, purple remains the dominant color in the Minneapolis area as fans sport the color of the host city team. And the Eagles would absolutely delight haters of the Patriots should they pull off an upset.

Read More