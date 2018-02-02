White House spokesman: 'No changes' will be made at the Justice Department

Washington (CNN) White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said there will be "no changes" at the Justice Department when asked about the potential firing of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

"I'm saying it on behalf of the White House, and that's that no changes are going to be made at the Department of Justice," Shah said Friday night on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

"We fully expect Rod Rosenstein to continue on as the deputy attorney general."

Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump refused to give a clear-cut answer on whether he was considering firing Rosenstein after Trump approved the declassification of a memo that alleges FBI abuses its authority regarding Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants.

"You figure that one out," Trump said, when asked about whether he planned to get rid of Rosenstein.

