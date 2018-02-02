White House spokesman: 'No changes' will be made at the Justice Department

Washington (CNN) White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said there will be "no changes" at the Justice Department when asked about the potential firing of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

"I'm saying it on behalf of the White House, and that's that no changes are going to be made at the Department of Justice," Shah said Friday night on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

"We fully expect Rod Rosenstein to continue on as the deputy attorney general."

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley made the same case on "Anderson Cooper 360" on Friday night.

When asked if there were conversations about possibly firing Rosenstein, Gidley said: "No, not to my knowledge."

