The most interesting part of the Nunes memo? Trump's reaction

(CNN) On Friday, we finally got the much-promised memo crafted by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) that allegedly blows the top off of the "deep state" conspiracy within the Justice Department aimed at discrediting Donald Trump's presidency.

What was more interesting to me was how Trump reacted to the memo.

"I think it's a disgrace," he said. "What's going on in this country, I think it's a disgrace." He added, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that."

In case you were wondering who Trump meant about being "ashamed of themselves," he made himself very clear soon after.

