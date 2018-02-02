With subtle jabs at Trump, Michelle Obama outlines 'what makes America great'

Washington (CNN) In her first major speech since leaving office, former first lady Michelle Obama made an impassioned argument for the importance of educators in communities across the country, saying the example they set is "what makes America great."

Without naming President Donald Trump, Obama subtly acknowledged his effect on children and nodded to the "anxiety" in political discourse caused by his behavior.

"Our counselors and educators have a far bigger impact on our kids' lives than any president or first lady. ... You all serve as living, breathing examples of the kind of people they should aspire to be," she said, speaking at the School Counselor of the Year ceremony at the Kennedy Center, a collaboration between the American School Counselor Association and part of her Reach Higher initiative on higher education she spearheaded as first lady.

"And trust me, I know this work isn't easy, especially right now. I know there's a lot of anxiety out there. And there's no denying that our kids, what they see on TV, the kind of behavior being modeled in public life -- all of that, yes -- impacts their behavior and their character," Obama said. "But at times like this the work you are all doing is even more urgent. It's even more critically important. See, you all have the power to teach our kids what it means to go high when others go low. You have that power."

The former first lady told the counselors the "real work" of making change happens on the ground in classrooms and communities.

