Judge denies CNN request for Comey memos of Trump conversations

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department will not have to release memos written by former FBI Director James Comey about conversations he had with President Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled Friday.

CNN and several other news and advocacy organizations, including USA Today and the Daily Caller, sought the memos and related documents through the court system.

But Judge James Boasberg of the US District Court for the District of Columbia Circuit said the department and office of the special counsel Robert Muller do not have to turn over the documents at this time.

The ruling comes after an extraordinary effort from top members of Mueller's team to intervene by sharing details with the judge about their ongoing investigation, even after the FBI had shown the judge the Comey memos.

"The Comey Memos, at least for now, will remain in the hands of the Special Counsel and not the public," the judge's opinion said

