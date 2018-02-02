(CNN) Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, who is now running for US Senate, is distancing himself from a fringe publication that promotes anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that he's given multiple interviews to.

The Republican candidate said Thursday he does not support anti-Semitism and was not aware the American Free Press published anti-Semitic articles.

"It was brought to my attention I gave interview to publication that supports antisemitism; I was unaware and don't support that view point," Arpaio tweeted Thursday.

It was brought to my attention I gave interview to publication that supports antisemitism; I was unaware and don't support that view point — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) February 1, 2018

The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that Arpaio has given five interviews to the American Free Press since 2014, most recently on January 21, 2017.

Before his tweet, Arpaio told The Arizona Republic that he was not going to criticize the American Free Press.

