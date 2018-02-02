Comey rebukes 'dishonest and misleading' GOP-Nunes memo

(CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey on Friday skewered the Republican memo that alleges the FBI abused its surveillance authority.

"That's it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what?," Comey wrote on Twitter Friday.

He added, "DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs."

That's it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

The roughly four-page memo, released by House Republicans on Friday with President Donald Trump's approval, alleges that the DOJ's Russia investigation was infused with an anti-Trump bias and supported with political opposition research -- the Russia dossier written by ex-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

Democrats have criticized the memo as misleading. The FBI issued a statement Wednesday warning that the memo omits key information that could impact its accuracy.

Read More