Breaking News

Trump threatens to cut off aid to countries that allow drugs into US

By Allie Malloy, CNN

Updated 8:37 AM ET, Sat February 3, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump: Open borders cause loss of lives
Trump: Open borders cause loss of lives

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Open borders cause loss of lives

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Open borders cause loss of lives 01:09

(CNN)President Donald Trump threatened Friday to cut off aid to countries that allow drugs into the United States during a visit to the Customs and Border Protection National Training Center in Virginia.

"I want to stop the aid. If they can't stop drugs from coming in, 'cause they can stop them a lot easier than us. They say, 'oh we can't control it.' Oh great, we're supposed to control it," the President said. "So we give them billions and billions of dollars, and they don't do what they're supposed to be doing, and they know that. But we're going to take a very harsh action."
Trump specifically name-checked El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico in his criticism of countries whose citizens are coming into the United States illegally.
Trump outlines pillars of immigration plan
Trump outlines pillars of immigration plan

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump outlines pillars of immigration plan

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump outlines pillars of immigration plan 03:27
"We want strong borders. We want to give you laws. We want to stop the catch and release nonsense that goes on. You catch somebody and you release them. You know they're bad," he said. "They're pouring in from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, all over. They're just pouring into our country."
    The President added: "These countries are not our friends, you know."
    Read More
    "We think they're our friends, and we send them massive aid, and I won't mention names right now," he said. "But I look at these countries, I look at the numbers we send them, we send them massive aid and they're pouring drugs into our country and they're laughing at us."