Nunes hints more memos to come

Washington (CNN) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes hinted Friday that there would be additional memos released regarding the committee's investigation into alleged abuse of FISA warrants -- and the next one may look at the State Department.

On Friday, President Donald Trump approved the declassification of a highly controversial memo, spearheaded by Nunes, that alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.

When asked on Fox News if more memos would come out, the California Republican responded: "Yes, this completes just the FISA abuse portion of our investigation."

Nunes went on to say that the "investigation is ongoing."

"We are in the middle of what I call 'phase two' of our investigation, which involves other departments," Nunes said. "Specifically the State Department and some of the involvement they had in this."

