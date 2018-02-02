Breaking News

Schiff 'very concerned' Trump might fire Rosenstein

By Sophie Tatum

Updated 7:13 PM ET, Fri February 2, 2018

Schiff: Memo cherry picks info from testimony
Schiff: Memo cherry picks info from testimony

    Schiff: Memo cherry picks info from testimony

Washington (CNN)A top Democratic congressman said Friday he is "very concerned" about the possibility that President Donald Trump will fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the wake of a controversial memo alleging FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.

"I'm very concerned about it," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, said Friday on CNN's "The Situation Room." "There's no telling what this President is capable of."
Schiff is the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, and his comments came hours after Trump approved the public release of a memo spearheaded by the committee's chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California.
The Republican-crafted memo alleges the FBI abused its power during the 2016 election, and says Rosenstein approved at least one FISA application for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Rosenstein currently oversees the special counsel investigation into possible Trump-Russia ties during the 2016 election. When asked if he was considering firing Rosenstein, Trump refused to say either way.
    "You figure that one out," Trump said Friday.
    Schiff expressed concern over the possibility that Trump feels he's unable to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, and instead would remove Rosenstein.
    "The reason it might be better to fire the boss is Rod Rosenstein sets the investigation," the California Democrat said. "If he can find his own person, a yes man, and he can tell Bob Mueller, 'You can't look into money laundering, you can't look into this or that,' that would be a serious way, a surreptitious way to limit this investigation."
    Schiff added that if that were to occur, he would "look at it as just as much of an obstruction of justice."