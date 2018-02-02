Kenneth Cole: Remembering Dr. Mathilde Krim

Kenneth Cole is a fashion designer and the chair of amfAR, an organization dedicated to accelerating HIV/AIDS research since 1985. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) When Dr. Mathilde Krim founded amfAR more than three decades ago, America was in the midst of a public health crisis. Because of the lifestyles of most of those infected, or at risk of becoming infected, AIDS was on everybody's minds but on few people's lips -- and the silence was deafening.

When Dr. Krim passed away on January 15, the media didn't do enough to showcase her contributions in breaking that silence. I am not sure why this woman's life isn't being exemplified as well as glorified more than it is, but it is important that her story be told.

In the earlier years, most of society turned a blind eye to the health crisis that was claiming hundreds of thousands of lives annually. But Dr. Krim, who grew up in Europe during World War II, knew first-hand how silence in the face of horrific injustice can have devastating consequences.

So, when the AIDS crisis was devastating communities across our country, Dr. Krim knew she had to take action. She had a special gift for recognizing a critical life-threatening problem, and had the compassion, the knowledge and resolve to want to become the solution.

As a scientist, she understood the gravity of the AIDS virus medically (as did many), but, uniquely, she understood the social impact and dangers to our humanity. And she also quickly recognized that the greatest killer wasn't the disease itself -- it was the ugly stigma attached to anyone living with, or at risk of contracting, the AIDS virus.

