In Natalie Wood case, beware Hollywood theories

Joey Jackson is a criminal defense attorney and a legal analyst for CNN and HLN. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) Robert Wagner, the actor and husband of the late actress Natalie Wood, has been dubbed a "person of interest" in her death. An investigator for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department made this claim in an interview on CBS's "48 Hours," as part of a special titled "Natalie Wood: Death and Dark Water." In a press conference Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department outlined their suspicions about the facts and evidence, and asked the public for help. This is laudable, as they are still making efforts after almost 37 years to crack the case. However, there is no smoking gun.

I give a tremendous amount of credit to the show's producers for trying to untangle the mystery surrounding Natalie Wood's death. They put forth various facts and information that were both compelling and engaging that may well lead the viewer to conclude that Robert Wagner is responsible for Wood's death. This includes an alleged domestic incident between Wagner and Wood prior to being on the boat and an alleged argument between them the night of her death. That said, we are no more certain about what actually happened to her than we were in 1981.

It should be noted that a "person of interest" designation is merely the tag ascribed to an individual who is under investigation by police, and is being looked at very closely. It falls short of officially being named a "suspect" or an actual "defendant", who is the person being directly accused of committing the crime.

Was it a shocking, unfortunate, and tragic accident? Or was it something more sinister -- like murder? That's what investigators are endeavoring to determine some 37 years after the fact.

It was November 29, 1981, when the beautiful and talented actress, then 43, went missing from her family yacht, The Splendour, off California's Santa Catalina Island. Her body was found a short time later floating only a mile away in the Pacific. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department issued a statement Thursday night that Wagner is now a " person of interest " because new witnesses have provided statements that "portray a new sequence of events on the boat that night."

