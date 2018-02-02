Iranian police arrest 29 for involvement in hijab protests

(CNN) Police in the Iranian capital, Tehran, have arrested 29 people for their involvement in protests against the country's compulsory headscarf law.

Women across Iran have been removing their headscarves in public to protest Iran's strict Islamic dress code. Videos and photos shared on social media have shown demonstrators standing on utility boxes on street sidewalks, defiantly waving their hijabs.

Tehran police suggested that their actions were incited by foreigners, saying those arrested were "deceived" into removing their hijabs, Iran's semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reported. The 29 protesters have been transferred to judicial authorities, the report said.

Masih Alinejad, the Iranian activist behind the "White Wednesday" social media campaign against mandatory hijabs, who is now based in the US, told CNN that the movement has not been influenced from abroad.

Iranian students protesting at the University of Tehran on December 30.

"The movement started inside Iran. It has nothing to do with forces outside of Iran," Alinejad said.