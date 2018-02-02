Minneapolis is trying to make sure the homeless stay warm during Super Bowl weekend

(CNN) Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 7 degrees in Minneapolis on Sunday, leading out-of-town visitors to stock up on winter essentials before game day. But extreme weather will have a larger affect on people who are constantly forced to be outside, the homeless.

Organizations like St. Stephen's Human Services offer shelter and support throughout the year, but have formed a special Super Bowl Homeless Committee in anticipation of the busy weekend. Accessing shelters, trains and other places of refuge will be harder due to all the safety measures associated with the influx of visitors.

One of St. Stephen's shelters has to close this weekend because it's within the security perimeter. Refuge seekers will have to relocate to six blocks away at St. Olaf Catholic Church.

"We are particularly concerned about homeless youth," says St. Stephen's Executive Director Gail Dorfman, noting that they can be especially vulnerable amidst the cold and crowds. Youthlink Opportunity Center will be open 24/7 to ensure young people have a place to go.

A collaborative effort between local government, the Super Bowl Host Committee, the Minneapolis Downtown Council, and a number of non-profits is ensuring the city's homeless are not forgotten, Dorfman added.

Read More