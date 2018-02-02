Four shot and 18 injured in Calais migrants brawl

(CNN) Four people have been shot and 18 injured after clashes erupted between migrants in the French port town of Calais Thursday.

Gunshots were fired during a brawl between migrants of Afghan and Eritrean origin, leaving four people in critical condition, a spokesman for Calais Prefecture told CNN.

Police also said sticks and iron bars were used during the clashes.

Speaking in Calais in the aftermath of the fight, French interior minister Gerard Collomb vowed the government would "take control" after stating the city had reached "unbearable" levels of violence.

Migrants carrying sticks march in the streets of Calais, northern France.

The clashes come as tension continues to surround Calais, which remains home to hundreds of migrants despite the closure of the infamous Jungle camp in October 2016.

