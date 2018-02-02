Rotten Tomatoes condemns plan to flood 'Black Panther' with negative reviews

Story highlights Facebook event set up to flood Rotten Tomatoes with negative reviews

Facebook removes group as movie review site denounces plan

(CNN) The highly anticipated blockbuster film "Black Panther" is apparently not eagerly awaited by everyone.

While fans have been buzzing about the Marvel movie's February 16 opening, a group has been trying to organize others to flood Rotten Tomatoes with negative reviews about the film.

Using the hashtags #DCOverMarvel and #BringDownDisney, a Facebook event was set up for February 15-24 and listed as being hosted by "Down with Disney's Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys."

The purpose was to "Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes."