Rotten Tomatoes condemns plan to flood 'Black Panther' with negative reviews

Story highlights There was a plan to flood Rotten Tomatoes with negative reviews

The movie review site released a statement about it

(CNN) The highly-anticipated blockbuster film "Black Panther" is apparently not eagerly awaited by everyone.

While fans have been buzzing with excitement for the Marvel movie's February 16 opening, a group has been trying to organize others to flood Rotten Tomatoes with negative reviews about the film.

Using the hashtags #DCOverMarvel and #BringDownDisney, a Facebook event was set up for February 15 to 24 and listed as being hosted by "Down with Disney's Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys."

The purpose of the event as stated was to "Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes."

Didn't realize DC fanboys were so desperare for a maxi pad. #DCOverMarvel pic.twitter.com/jRb0mJdTT4 — David (@DAVargas85) February 1, 2018