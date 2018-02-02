Oscar nominee 'A Fantastic Woman' bridges cultural divide

(CNN) Chile's Oscar nominee for best foreign-language film, "A Fantastic Woman" is one of those movies that derives power from its simplicity, conveying the discrimination against its transgender heroine in a way culls from a long history of such portrayals and yet somehow manages to feel fresh and relevant.

Part of that stems from a tremendous central performance by Daniela Vega, a trans actress and singer who essentially stumbled into the role, having been retained as a consultant before director Sebastian Lelio (who wrote the script with Gonzalo Maza), wisely, decided to cast her.

Conceptually, "A Fantastic Woman" has much in common with the most memorable segment of the 2000 HBO movie "If These Walls Could Talk 2," which focused on a lesbian, played by Vanessa Redgrave, who, in 1961, faces being disinherited due to the death of her longtime companion, since there was no legal way then to codify the relationship.

Similarly, Vega's Marina is happily living with Orlando (Francisco Reyes), her significantly older, divorced boyfriend, when he's suddenly felled by a heart attack. From the moment she takes him to the hospital, she's met with suspicion from authorities, followed by hostility and bigotry from Orlando's family, which doesn't even want her to attend his funeral.

In perhaps the most uncomfortable scene, Marina is questioned regarding the circumstances surrounding Orlando's death, with the police -- pursuing a fishing expedition to unearth foul play -- forcing her to disrobe, looking for signs of a struggle.

