What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 1:57 PM ET, Fri February 2, 2018

(CNN)A 'Black Panther' roars. A whale says "hello." And a groundhog silently decides our winter fate. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A 'Black Panther' roars

It's still two weeks away from hitting theaters. But 'Black Panther' is already outselling every superhero film in pre-sales!

    A whale says 'hello'

    Female orca Wikie swims with her calf born by artificial insemination on April 19, 2011 at Marineland animal exhibition park in the French Riviera city of Antibes, southeastern France.
    Wikie the whale is able to repeat a handful of words. Scientists believe she's the first orca in the world to mimic human speech. Way to go, Wikie!
    A groundhog ruins everyone's day

    Punxsutawney Phil scurried out of a marmot hole and saw his shadow. Which means more winter. Thanks, Phil.

    A cosmic event dazzles

    A lunar eclipse, a blood moon and a super moon? It was all of those things! If you missed it, another one will be visible next year.

    A teen lights the way

    Nearly half a million Puerto Ricans still don't have power. He wanted to do something about that. Now he delivers hundreds of solar lamps throughout the island.

    A woman mobilizes a community

    She asked. They answered. Social media steps in to ease the Cape Town water crisis.