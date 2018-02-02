Hundreds of workers rescued from South African gold mine

(CNN) More than 900 miners have been rescued after being trapped in a South African mine for at least 24 hours following a loss of power.

South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources announced Friday morning that all remaining miners had been freed from the shaft at the Beatrix gold mine, which is located in the city of Theunissen in the Free State.

A violent storm had knocked out the electricity supply on Wednesday, trapping the miners.

Angry family members had gathered near the mine waiting to hear news of their relatives, who had spent more than a full day underground, the state broadcaster SABC reported.

According to James Wellsted, a spokesman for managing company Sibanye-Stillwater, the miners had stayed close to the shaft to ensure they were in a well-ventilated area with ready access to food and water being delivered.

