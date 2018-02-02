Scores of migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Libya

(CNN) Dozens of migrants are believed to have died after their boat sank off the coast of Libya, the International Organization for Migration said Friday.

"It is an absolutely shocking tragedy," IOM spokesperson Leonard Doyle said Friday. He said many Pakistanis were believed to be on board.

An estimated 90 to 100 migrants were reported to have been on the vessel when it capsized Thursday night.

The UN migration agency said 10 bodies washed up on Libyan shores as it estimated the migrants had boarded a vessel that typically carries more than 100 people.

The bodies were those of a Libyan woman and reportedly some Pakistani nationals.

