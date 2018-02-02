Kenya TV stations still off air despite court order

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) Three major Kenyan television channels remained off the air Friday despite a high court order compelling the government to allow them to resume broadcasting.

The television channels went dark at 10:00 a.m. (2:00 a.m. ET) Tuesday -- a move not seen in the country for years.

Before Thursday's ruling, the Interior Ministry had said the networks would remain dark while authorities investigate the "serious breach of security" after the stations aired footage of crowds gathering for the event.

The blackout continued Friday because the Communications Authority of Kenya refused to receive the court summons documents, according to Okiya Omtatah, the activist who petitioned the high court to have the channels turned back on.

The authority will not turn on the stations until it receives the legal papers. But a court process server was detained as he tried to deliver the summons at 8:00 a.m. Friday (12:00 a.m. ET), Omtatah claimed.

"Two men who claimed to be policeman apprehended him, turned off his phone and detained him for three hours," Omtatah said. "They gave him back his documents, released him and told him never to set his foot there again."

When Omtatah went to the authority himself he described how men who appeared to be police officers "said they had orders not to let me or anyone associated with the court in the building."

A Kenyan government spokesperson declined to comment when asked about Omtatah's claims.

Global concern

In recent days, the government's apparent censorship has made headlines worldwide.

In a statement late Thursday , the US State Department expressed concerns on both the "inauguration" and the media shutdown. It reiterated that Uhuru Kenyatta was elected president, and urged both parties to resolve their issues in court.

"We reject actions that undermine Kenya's Constitution and the rule of land," the statement said. "We are also deeply concerned by the government's action to shut down, intimidate and restrict the media. Freedom of expression, including for members of the media, is essential to democracy and is enshrined in Kenya's Constitution."

Opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a Bible aloft after swearing an oath during a mock inauguration ceremony at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi on Tuesday.

The European Union echoed the same sentiment, and urged the dueling sides to maintain calm.

"Kenyan people now have the opportunity to take the country forward and work together on their historical path towards democracy and development," the EU said.

Larry Madowo, Linus Kaikai and Ken Mijungu said they remained holed-up in the newsroom after their police sources tipped them that officers planned to arrest all three.

"We have not broken any laws ... we were just doing our jobs and I have no apologies about that," Madowo told CNN by phone from Nairobi. "This is harassment and intimidation by the government. "

The Interior Ministry defended its decision to shut down the stations, saying the government had given the media "a full security situation brief well ahead of the illegal activities" of the opposition party.

"Unfortunately, some media houses chose to disregard this advice ... the government took a decision to shut down the concerned media houses," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

CNN has reached out to the government for comment on the journalists' arrest allegations.

Arrest exacerbates fractured political landscape

Odinga boycotted the country's disputed election last year, and swore himself in as the "people's president" at a ceremony in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Thousands of opposition supporters gathered for the largely peaceful event, and throngs of supporters quickly left the park after it ended.

Jubilant opposition supporters demonstrate prior to a mock "swearing-in" ceremony of presidential candidate Raila Odinga on January 30.

Shortly after the mock swearing-in, the Kenyan government declared the opposition's National Resistance Movement (NRM) to be an organized criminal group.

The designation had been made by the Cabinet Secretary of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, Fred Matiang'i.

Concentrated protests have taken place on Friday in Nairobi's Kibera neighborhood, an Odinga stronghold. Activists protested the arrest of controversial opposition figure Miguna Miguna, who had declared himself the "general" of the NRM and called for the public burning of portraits of Kenyatta.

Dennis Onyango, a press officer for Odinga's National Super Alliance (NASA), confirmed to CNN that Miguna had been arrested. His lawyer later said that Miguna had been charged with administering the presidential "oath" to Odinga, which amounts to aiding in the commission of a treasonous offense. Treason is punishable by death under Kenyan law.

The lawyer continued by saying that police have refused to comply with a court order allowing Miguna's release and he remained in custody Friday afternoon despite having posted bail. A receipt form for Miguna's release showed a 50,000-Kenyan shilling payment -- about $500 -- had been made to the Republic of Kenya.

The incidents are the latest public spat between the opposition and the government following the nation's two presidential elections held last year.

Odinga and his opposition party dropped out of the second vote, claiming the election commission had failed to implement reforms.

NASA says it wants to create an alternative government to protest Kenyatta's rule. But the government warned that Tuesday's events amounted to treason.