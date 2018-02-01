16 Nigerian women are safe after voodoo death threats and forced prostitution, police say

Story highlights Police arrested 11 members of an organized group operating across Europe

Thousands of women and girls from Nigeria have become victims of trafficking

(CNN) Sixteen Nigerian women are safe after they were threatened with death and tricked to work as prostitutes in return for passage to Spain, the European Union's law enforcement agency said Thursday.

Eleven people were arrested in Zaragoza, Spain, in connection with the trafficking plot, Europol said , adding that their criminal network operated mainly in Spain, Italy, Germany and Denmark.

The women reflect a recent wave of Nigerians who have headed to Europe from Benin City, where poverty and traditional witchcraft suffocate opportunity . The journey can be fraught for women and girls, who face a particular risk of exploitation, experts say.

Main migration routes from Nigeria to Europe

Promised a better life in Spain, the 16 women were moved by land from Nigeria to Libya, then to Italy by sea, and from there into Spain, Europol said.

"Once on the Spanish territory they were handed over to a madam and forced into prostitution until they paid off their debt," the agency said.

