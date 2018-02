Carbon capture around the world

Petra Nova Carbon Capture Project, Texas

Coal mounds NRG Energy Inc. WA Parish generating station in Thompsons, Texas. The plant, home to the Petra Nova Carbon Capture Project, injects 1.6 million metric tons of CO2 every year in its enhanced oil recovery operation -- equivalent to 90% of its CO2 emissions , say NRG. It's the largest project of its kind in terms of capture volume currently operating in the US, per the GCCSI