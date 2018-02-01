Story highlights Federal investigators allege he married six African women

(CNN) A Massachusetts man married six African women over a decade -- but not for love, federal officials say.

Worcester resident Peter Hicks, 57, wed a series of women from sub-Saharan Africa between 2003 and 2013 to help them obtain legal status in the United States, federal prosecutors said.

Hicks was charged with one count of marriage fraud this week, according to a criminal complaint unsealed by the US attorney's office Tuesday . It alleges that things started unraveling in 2014, when federal law enforcement agents uncovered evidence that Hicks married six foreign national women, and filed for immigration benefits for four of them.

"During a routine interview as part of his application for benefits for a non-citizen spouse, Hicks admitted to marrying three of the women solely to obtain immigration benefits for them," the complaint alleges.

After his confession, Hicks had another interview with immigration officials in January 2015, and allegedly confessed to making money from the fraudulent marriages, according to the complaint.

