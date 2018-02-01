This is the third shooting at a middle or high school so far in 2018

(CNN) There have been at least three shootings at middle and high schools so far this year, and it's only February 1.

In the first month of 2018, there were two other shootings at middle or high schools that resulted in death or injury:

On January 22, a 15-year-old student was injured in a shooting at a high school in Italy, Texas, authorities said. The suspect, a 15-year-old, was quickly apprehended.

have occurred on campuses this year, including the fatal shooting of a And that's only the shootings at middle or high schools -- other shootingshave occurred on campuses this year, including the fatal shooting of a Winston-Salem State University student at Wake Forest University last month.

Two other shootings occurred near high school buildings in January.