2 students shot at Los Angeles school; 12-year-old girl in custody

Story highlights School no longer on lockdown

Students from different grades were in an elective class, official says

(CNN) Two 15-year-old students were shot Thursday morning in a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, and a 12-year-old female student is in custody as a suspect, officials said.

One boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition, and a girl was shot in the wrist at the school, which shares a campus with Belmont High School, Los Angeles fire Capt. Eric Scott said.

Three others -- a woman and two children -- were being treated for minor cuts, including some from glass, Scott said.

"Our campus, while it's on lockdown, is safe. There is no more safety threat to the students of this school," city schools Police Chief Steven Zipperman said late Thursday morning. A few hours later officials said the lockdown was lifted and parents who wanted to come get their children could do so.

The shooting was reported to Los Angeles police at 8:55 a.m. Police found and confiscated a gun at the scene, Los Angeles police Lt. Chris Ramirez said. At a second news conference, Ramirez said the weapon was a semiautomatic.

