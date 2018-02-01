Story highlights Brady's mother is from Browerville, Minnesota, 135 miles from US Bank Stadium

"That really is my roots, and it's very much a part of who I am," Brady says

Bloomington, Minnesota (CNN) On Sunday, Tom Brady will play in his eighth Super Bowl. And this one is very special to the 40-year-old Patriots quarterback.

That's because Brady, even though he grew up in California, says he's "half Minnesotan."

"I love coming back here," Brady said in Minnesota this week. "I've got a lot of family here. It's a great state. It's pretty unbelievable to actually be playing here. I didn't think about it at all until a couple weeks ago. I said, 'Mom, you know where the Super Bowl is?' She's like, 'Of course I do.'"

Brady's mother, Galynn Brady, grew up in Browerville, a small town 135 miles away from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, home of Super Bowl LII. It's a place Brady visited every summer, and sometimes in the winter, since he was a baby. It's also where Brady's parents got married in 1969.

"To be here and to be in Browerville, that really is my roots, and it's very much a part of who I am," Brady said.

