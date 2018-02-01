Breaking News

Six Nations 2018: All you need to know

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 9:11 AM ET, Thu February 1, 2018

Five countries, fifteen games -- the stage is set for England, Ireland, Wales, France, Scotland and Italy to do battle in the annual Six Nations Championship.
This year&#39;s tournament kicks off in Cardiff, where Wales hosts Scotland.
Wales has three home games at the 74,500-seat Principality Stadium, also welcoming Italy and France in the final two weekends of action.
Coach Warren Gatland returns to the Six Nations after leading the British and Irish Lions on their New Zealand tour last year. After a fifth-place finish in 2017, Welsh fans will be hopeful of improvement this year. Gatland has coached the side to two Six Nations grand slams (five wins from five) during his decade in charge -- in 2008 and 2012.
With a number of high-profile injuries, victory this year could be a tall order for Wales. Lions captain Sam Warburton will be missed; he underwent knee surgery last year.
For Scotland, however, the signs are more promising. A record victory over Australia and a narrow defeat to the All Blacks in November last year will bring confidence to fans and players alike.
Stuart Hogg has emerged as a star player over the past few years. He was named player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 and has 10 Six Nations tries to his name, more than any other Scottish player.
Coach Gregor Townsend (left) took charge of the side in May last year, in which time he has overseen four wins and two losses. He&#39;s pictured here with captain John Barclay as the pair celebrate beating Australia.
Passionate crowds can be expected to fill BT Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh when France and England visit, the latter to compete for the Calcutta Cup.
Ireland spoiled England&#39;s chances of back-to-back grand slams with a 13-9 victory in Dublin last year. Joe Schmidt&#39;s men last won the Six Nations in 2015.
New Zealander Schmidt started his coaching tenure with Ireland with two Six Nations titles.
The familiar face of Johnny Sexton will marshal Ireland&#39;s back line. He has formed a trusty half-back partnership with scrumhalf Conor Murray.
The distinctive, curved roof of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to Irish encounters with Italy, Wales and Scotland.
There will be a first in French rugby as the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille becomes the first venue outside Paris to host a Six Nations game. Italy travels there on February 23.
New year, new coach, but will this be a new beginning for France? Les Bleus have fallen upon testing times of late and will hope to be rejuvenated by a young squad and new coach Jacques Brunel (right).
Seven wins in 21 games under previous coach Guy Noves gave French fans little reason to cheer.
Les Bleus do, however, have &quot;x-factor&quot; players. Fijian-born Virimi Vakatawa has been an explosive presence on the wing, bagging six tries in 15 games.
England is favorite ahead of this year&#39;s Six Nations after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Coach Eddie Jones boasts a remarkable record of 22 wins in 23 games. Having picked up the World Rugby coach of the year award at the end of 2017, he signed a new contract in January until 2021. This takes him through the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
The likes of fly-half Owen Farrell and center Jonathan Joseph have thrived under Jones. Joseph has ten Six Nations tries to his name and Farrell has amassed 304 points -- only Jonny Wilkinson has more for England.
Twickenham stadium in London is the world&#39;s largest dedicated rugby venue with a capacity of 82,000. This year it hosts England&#39;s mouth-watering clashes with Ireland and Wales.
Italy tends to struggle in the Six Nations, having not finished higher than fourth since its inclusion in 2000. The Azzurri will hope to avoid a dreaded &quot;wooden spoon&quot; (sixth-place finish) for the thirteenth time.
Coach Conor O'Shea takes charge of Italy for a second Six Nations. His side suffered heavy home defeats to Ireland (10-63), Wales (7-33) and France (18-40) last year.
The 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome is also home to football teams Lazio and AS Roma.
No. 8 and captain Sergio Parisse has been a warrior for Italian rugby for so many years. Despite numerous gargantuan performances for the Azzurri, he could become the first player ever to lose 100 Test matches.
(CNN)In a recent study, the world's most attended sports competition wasn't the NFL, the FIFA World Cup, La Liga, or the Premier League. It was the Six Nations championship.

According to football governing body UEFA, the annual rugby tournament between England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy pulled in an average crowd of 72,000 across its 15 games in 2015 -- 3,600 more than the NFL in second.
The success of the Six Nations, which pits the Northern Hemisphere's best rugby sides against each other in February and March each year, owes in part to the competition's rich history.
    It dates back to 1871 and a single rugby game between England and Scotland. From there it has grown, with Ireland, Wales and France all added by 1910. The Five Nations endured until the end of the century, until the inclusion of Italy in 2000 saw the birth of the modern Six Nations.
    With one current coach calling it "the best rugby competition in the world," needless to say excitement is high ahead of this year's tournament, which kicks off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on February 3.
    Here's a team-by-team guide to the 2018 edition.
    England

    2017: 1st
    Coach: Eddie Jones
    Captain: Dylan Hartley
    England has won the past two championships and boasts the best recent record of any test side, winning 22 of 23 tests under coach Eddie Jones.
    However, that hasn't stopped Jones, not one to shy away from managerial mind-games, saying his side has been "written off" ahead of this year's tournament due to injuries.
    "If you read the papers then we might as well not turn up," Jones told the press. "The expectation around the team externally is quite low, but certainly the expectations internally are very high."
    Notable injury absentees include No. 8s Billy Vunipola and Nathan Hughes. Jones' initial squad included eight uncapped players and, in line with a recent trend, an apprentice player intended to gain experience rather than star in games.
    England begins its campaign in Rome against Italy as pre-tournament favorite. A final weekend clash against Ireland -- on St. Patrick's Day -- at Twickenham is being billed as a potential championship decider.
    Owen Farrell, a key playmaker during last year's British and Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand, brings crucial game management and reliability off the kicking tee. In the forwards, Joe Launchbury has proven to be a gritty performer; no player made more tackles over the course of last year's tournament.

    France

    2017: 3rd
    Coach: Jacques Brunel
    Captain: Guilhem Guirado
    The past few years haven't been easy for French fans, and matters went from bad to worse last week when police raided the nation's rugby headquarters as part of an investigation into federation president Bernard Laporte.
    READ: What's behind France's 'disastrous' run of form?
    Embroiled in controversy away from the pitch, performances on it have also signaled cause for concern as Les Bleus lost all their November tests bar a draw at home to Japan.
    "The results are extremely disappointing," captain Guilhem Guirado recently told CNN World Rugby.
    "It's very difficult, especially as a captain. I'm so frustrated about this autumn tour [in November 2017] which was a disaster, honestly."
    Last year saw the sacking of coach Guy Noves, who led France to just seven victories in 21 games. He's been replaced by former Italy boss Jacques Brunel, who has named a youthful squad for this season's Six Nations.
    Captain Guirado is the only player with more than 50 caps. The hooker is at the heart of a pack that isn't short on size with the likes of lock Sébastien Vahaamahina tipping the scales at close to 280 pounds.
    Ireland

    2017: 2nd
    Coach: Joe Schmidt
    Captain: Rory Best
    Ireland will be hungry for Six Nations silverware after a second-place finish behind England in 2017 that saw Joe Schmidt's men wreck their rival's grand slam bid (five wins from five) in the final game.
    "It's always open, there's always a couple of results that throw things up in the air," said Schmidt. "England have got in front of everyone in the last two championships. It's up to the rest of us to try and chase them down."
    A win in Paris on the first weekend would set Ireland up nicely ahead of home games against Wales, Scotland and Italy. The Irish, as ever, have plenty of forward firepower.
    READ: Should Georgia be included in the Six Nations?
    CJ Stander carried the ball into contact more times than any player (103) during last year's tournament and even grabbed a hat-trick against Italy. More of the same will be required given the absence of fellow British and Irish Lion Sean O'Brien in the back row.
    Winger Jacob Stockdale is an exciting prospect. He recently admitted he almost quit rugby as a teenager because he was too small; he's now 6"3' with pace and power to boot.
    Italy

    2017: 6th
    Coach: Conor O'Shea
    Captain: Sergio Parisse
    Italy will be desperate to avoid the so-called wooden spoon -- a sixth-place finish -- for the third time in four years.
    The Azzurri went winless throughout 2017. Their most memorable performance saw them baffle England by deploying an innovative technique at last year's Six Nations whereby players didn't commit to rucks. It was criticized by some, strongly defended by coach Conor O'Shea, and forced World Rugby into a rule change.
    "It's a tough competition but we're just looking to improve year on year," said O'Shea ahead of his second Six Nations with Italy.
    "Gradually, little by little, we have to become more competitive. Our job is to be the best we can be and on any given day something special can happen."
    READ: Italy coach defends controversial tactic
    With the likes of Georgia and Romania knocking at the door to be included in the tournament, Italy, a side not short on experience, has a point to prove.
    Sergio Parisse (129 caps), Alessandro Zanni (99 caps) and Leonardo Ghiraldini (89 caps) make up the Azzurri veterans. Parisse has been so important for so long, but this year could receive the unwanted accolade of being the first man to lose 100 tests.
    Scotland

    2017: 4th
    Coach: Gregor Townsend
    Captain: John Barclay
    Great things are expected from Scotland at this year's Six Nations. A record 53-24 win against Australia in November was its best result in recent memory, a week after coming agonizingly close to beating New Zealand for the first time ever.
    Full back Stuart Hogg, named player of the tournament for the past two years, has been central to Scotland's recent rise. Expect him to make breaks and score tries when this talented backline begins to purr.
    "The performances by the players in November were excellent," says coach Gregor Townsend, who took charge of Scotland in May last year.
    "It gives us belief, but it starts again from zero really ... we've got some tough opponents and three away games this season. We're going to have to be better if we want to be in a position to win."
    Having not finished higher than fourth since 2014, Scotland fans will be hopeful this is the year their team reaches new heights.

    Wales

    2017: 5th
    Coach: Warren Gatland
    Captain: Alun Wyn Jones
    While all teams have their injury woes, none has felt the bite quite like Wales ahead of its first game against Scotland in Cardiff.
    Last year's Lions captain Sam Warburton is the most high-profile absentee, but center Jonathan Davies has arguably been just as valuable in recent times. Scrumhalf Rhys Webb, No. 8 Taulupe Faletau, and fly-half Dan Biggar are also amongst those also sidelined for opening games.
    This means there are first-team places for the likes of uncapped winger Josh Adams and fly-half Rhys Patchell who has impressed for club side Scarlets.
    There are, though, familiar faces fit for Wales, namely Lock Alun Wyn Jones, a veteran of 113 caps who leads an injury-ravaged side desperate to improve on last season's fifth-place finish.
    "Everyone's in the same boat, you've always got half a dozen players who are not available for whatever reason, for injuries and that," said Warren Gatland, who returns to his position as Wales coach after leading the British and Irish Lions last year.
    "It's a great chance for younger players to take their opportunity with both hands, step up and maybe get a chance to be a star in what's probably, in my opinion, the best rugby tournament in the world."