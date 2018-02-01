Trump's first tweets after 'unifying' State of the Union slam Democrats

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address on Tuesday was billed as a "unifying" speech that looked to bridge a partisan divide that has only grown during his first year in Office.

Then the President took to Twitter.

The President's first two tweets after the State of the Union slammed Democrats Thursday for not getting behind his immigration, infrastructure and tax plans and complained that all the opposing party does is "Resist, Blame, Complain and Obstruct - and do nothing."

Trump did not tweet the day after the State of the Union, an apparent attempt to keep the focus on his largely well received speech.

"Heading to beautiful West Virginia to be with great members of the Republican Party. Will be planning Infrastructure and discussing Immigration and DACA, not easy when we have no support from the Democrats," Trump wrote on Thursday morning. "NOT ONE DEM VOTED FOR OUR TAX CUT BILL! Need more Republicans in '18."

