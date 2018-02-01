Breaking News

52 major news stories. 31 days. One month in Trump's Washington.

Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN editor-at-large

Updated 11:55 AM ET, Thu February 1, 2018

(CNN)President Donald Trump demonstrated a unique ability during his first year: He can bend time.

Never before have more twists and turns been packed into each day of a presidency. Stories that would be GIANT news for weeks in another administration wind up being eclipsed by a tweet or an offhanded comment from the President. Every day is 50 pounds of news stuffed into a five-pound bag. And every day feels like a week -- or longer.
Need proof? With the help of the terrific Brenna Williams, I've cataloged the major news headlines of Trump's first 31 days of 2018. I've added a few thoughts and bits of context where it makes sense. This is by no means a comprehensive list of everything that happened this past month. But even an impartial list like this one speaks to just how much news is being created by this White House every damn day.
Let's do it!

    January 1

    Trump to New Year's Eve guests: 2018's 'going to be something very, very special'
    He's not wrong!

    January 2

    Sheriff David Clarke temporarily blocked on Twitter after violating terms of service
    Trump again at war with 'deep state' Justice Department
    Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch to retire
    The first of a LOT of wild days in January. The Hatch retirement -- after he was being urged to run for an eighth term -- would normally be a huge story. But Trump's tweet suggesting that the FBI was part of a "deep state" conspiracy aimed at undermining his presidency dominated the day. Also, Sheriff Clarke somehow got suspended from Twitter because, well, why not.

    January 3

    Trump unloads on Bannon: 'He lost his mind'
    Trump unloads on Bannon: 'He lost his mind'

    Trump unloads on former top aide Bannon: 'He lost his mind'
    Bannon: 2016 Trump Tower meeting was 'treasonous'
    Trump taunts North Korea: My nuclear button is 'much bigger,' 'more powerful'
    How can you possibly top Trump calling his former top adviser insane? By taunting an unstable dictator, that's how!

    January 4

    The book "Fire and Fury" by author Michael Wolff dominated the news early in the month.
    The book "Fire and Fury" by author Michael Wolff dominated the news early in the month.
    Trump admin intends to roll back ban on offshore drilling
    White House: It's 'disgraceful and laughable' to question Trump's mental fitness
    Yale psychiatrist briefed members of Congress on Trump's mental fitness
    Trump threatens to sue Bannon over Wolff book
    White House bans personal cell phones from the West Wing
    Trump lawyer sends cease and desist letter to Steve Bannon
    Ivanka Trump, husband agreed she'd be the one to run for president, book says
    Drilling! Mental state! Suing Bannon! Cell phone ban! Ivanka for prez!
    This all happened in a single 24-hour period.
    Also, the Ivanka for president -- apparently she and her husband, Jared Kushner, have talked about it and decided she should be the one who runs -- was the most ridiculous/best.

    January 5

    Feds actively investigating Clinton Foundation
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: 'I intend to be here for the whole year'
    The Rexit is off. I repeat, no Rexit. For now. Like, right this minute.

    January 6

    Trump: I'm a 'very stable genius'
    Sure, it was only one big news story. But the President referring to himself in a tweet as a "very stable genius" is the mathematical equivalent of 100 news stories. Also, "Very Stable Genius" is going to be a hot costume for Halloween 2018.

    January 7

    Oprah Winfrey considering 2020 presidential bid
    Oprah Winfrey considering 2020 presidential bid

    Bannon: 'I regret' delay in responding to book
    Oprah Winfrey: 'For too long women have not been heard or believed'
    Oprah 2020! Will she? Won't she? Should she? Would she? Could she?

    January 8

    Republicans' 2018 talks 'grounded in reality' at Camp David
    Bannon group shopped anti-Trump document in 2015
    So, wait. You are telling me Bannon was more of an opportunist than a Trump loyalist from the jump? Whaaaaaa.

    January 9

    Trump: Immigration bill must be 'bill of love'
    Trump: Immigration bill must be 'bill of love'

    Joe Arpaio, controversial sheriff pardoned by Trump, enters Arizona Senate race
    Trump holds meeting with bipartisan lawmakers over immigration
    Sen. Feinstein releases Fusion transcript despite GOP objections
    Steve Bannon out at Breitbart
    Robert De Niro unleashes profanity-laced rant against Trump
    So. Much. News. The big headline of the day was Trump's kumbayah meeting with a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers -- and his pledge to sign a "bill of love." (Spoiler alert: He didn't!) But the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee releasing the transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's testimony? BIG deal. Bannon pushed out of Breitbart after his anti-Trump comments to author Michael Wolff? BIG deal.

    January 10

    Trump administration exempts Florida from plan
    Trump administration exempts Florida from plan

    Rep. Darrell Issa to retire, handing Democrats another big pick-up opportunity in California
    Trump hands GOP Florida governor a win on drilling but leaves other states hanging
    White House corrects DACA meeting transcript
    Trump uses 'no collusion' 7 times in a single Russia answer
    The Issa retirement was the latest sign that House Republicans in swing seats -- Hillary Clinton won Issa's district in 2016 -- were heading for the exits rather than run the risk of losing in November.
    On a totally unrelated note: No collusion No collusion No collusion No collusion No collusion No collusion No collusion

    January 11

    WaPo: Trump slurs immigrants from 'shithole' countries
    WaPo: Trump slurs immigrants from 'shithole' countries

    Trump's FISA tweets throw Washington into chaos
    Trump decries 'people from shithole countries' coming to US, report says
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admits to affair but denies blackmail allegation
    The "shithole" day. A massive moment and proof positive that Trump's pledges of bipartisanship from two days earlier were totally meaningless. Also, a sex scandal in Missouri!

    January 12

    WSJ: Trump lawyer paid ex-adult film star
    WSJ: Trump lawyer paid ex-adult film star

    Trump signs MLK Jr. proclamation amid cries of racism
    US ambassador resigns, saying he can no longer work with Trump
    2 Republican senators in Trump meeting say they don't recall 'shithole' comment
    WSJ: Trump lawyer arranged porn star payment for her silence in October 2016
    Even as the fight over "shithole" vs "shithouse" started to truly heat up, the Journal introduced Stormy Daniels into our lives. I mean, wow.

    January 13

    Missile threat alert for Hawaii a false alarm; officials blame employee who pushed 'wrong button'
    This is fine! (Also, the person who did this was fired on Tuesday, January 30.)

    January 14

    Trump: I am not a racist
    Trump: I am not a racist

    Trump: 'I am not a racist'
    This did not, um, put this controversy to bed.

    January 15

    Romney: Trump's comments 'antithetical to American values'
    Flake: GOP should stand up to Trump's Stalin-like attacks on media
    Paul Manafort, Rick Gates back in court to discuss trial date
    Trump slams Durbin, who he says 'misrepresented' his immigration comments
    The fight over what Trump actually said in that Oval Office immigration meeting on January 11 raged into its fourth day. Also, two of the most prominent anti-Trump voices within the GOP spoke out against him.

    January 16

    Durbin: GOP senators wrong on Trump comments
    Durbin: GOP senators wrong on Trump comments

    Durbin asserts Trump said 'shithole countries,' disputing Republicans' account
    NYT: Mueller subpoenas Bannon
    Lindsey Graham hits White House, says immigration fight a 's-show'
    Tim Pawlenty says he won't run for Senate in Minnesota
    Day 5 of the "shithole" fight -- and an important one as the second ranking Senate Democrat went on the record to make clear that Trump made the derogatory comments about certain African nations. Even Graham, a supporter of Trump, urged the the President to put the controversy behind him.

    January 17

    Jeff Flake rips Trump: A president 'who cannot take criticism ... is charting a very dangerous path'
    Eric Trump: 'My father sees one color, green'
    Bannon's Hill appearance reveals White House effort to restrict testimony
    Eric Trump: Not helping things. Jeff Flake: Not a Trump fan. Steve Bannon: Still making headlines.

    January 18

    Pelosi: GOP bill like a 'bowl of doggy doo'
    Pelosi: GOP bill like a 'bowl of doggy doo'

    Senate passes FISA Section 702 reauthorization
    House lawmakers unveil legislation to overhaul harassment on Capitol Hill
    Pelosi: GOP bill like a 'bowl of doggy doo'
    Supreme Court blocks court order to redraw North Carolina congressional districts
    WSJ: Cohen paid porn star through private LLC created just weeks before election
    The Journal takes the Stormy story even further -- reporting that Trump's personal lawyer sent the six-figure donation to Daniels from an LLC he established for the purpose. The Supreme Court holds up a plan to re-craft North Carolina's congressional districts before the 2018 election. And the House reauthorizes domestic surveillance just days after Trump seemed to, accidentally, suggest they shouldn't.

    January 19

    Trump, Schumer meeting hours ahead of shutdown deadline
    The meeting that was supposed to avert a shutdown! (Spoiler: It didn't.)

    January 20

    The government just shut down. What happens next?
    One year later, Women's March returns
    Rep. Pat Meehan removed from Ethics Committee after report he settled sexual misconduct complaint
    And, shutdown! Also, another sexual harassment scandal -- this one involving a Pennsylvania Republican House member in a suburban Philadelphia district.

    January 21

    New texts from FBI official removed from Mueller probe delivered to Congress
    Shutdown heads into day two with divides deepening
    Shutdown, Day 2. No end in sight!

    January 22

    McConnell: If we learned anything, it&#39;s this ...
    mitch mcconnell government shutdown vote immigration sot _00002827

    Court orders new Pennsylvania congressional district map, says it favored GOP
    Government shutdown ends
    Shutdown over.

    January 23

    Mueller's office questioned Sessions in Russia investigation
    Suspect in Rand Paul attack agrees to plead guilty
    Schumer withdraws offer for border wall
    WaPo: Mueller seeks to question Trump
    Sen. Tammy Duckworth is pregnant; would be first senator to give birth in office
    The day that we learned that special counsel Bob Mueller wants to interview Trump regarding the 2016 election and Russia's attempted interference. We also found out that Mueller and his team had already interviewed Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
    This was also the day that the saga over why Sen. Rand Paul was mysteriously attacked by a neighbor -- it was a disagreement over landscaping! -- was resolved. (I remain skeptical.)

    January 24

    Sen. Manchin: Senate&#39;s problem is blame game
    Sen. Manchin: Senate's problem is blame game

    Manchin: The Senate 'sucks when it doesn't work'
    Judge acquits Sen. Menendez on some charges
    Trump says he wants to talk to Mueller under oath
    McCabe did not vote in 2016 general election, but did vote in 2016 GOP presidential primary
    Mike Pence casts tie-breaking vote for 8th time
    Twin developments in the Russia investigation: Trump insists he would be happy to talk to Mueller under oath even as reports emerge that the President had asked then-acting Director Andrew McCabe whom he voted for in the 2016 election shortly after James Comey was fired.
    Also, "sucks" enters our political vernacular. Thanks, Senator Manchin!

    January 25

    Museum offers Trump a gold toilet
    Museum offers Trump a gold toilet

    Trump ordered Mueller fired
    Judiciary chairman plans to release Donald Trump Jr. transcript
    Sen. Johnson backs off 'secret society' claim
    DOJ watchdog says missing texts recovered
    White House proposes path to citizenship for 1.8 million people
    Guggenheim museum reportedly offered the White House a golden toilet
    HUGE news that Trump actually told White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller as special counsel about a month after jettisoning Comey. McGahn refused and Trump never pulled the trigger. The White House didn't deny the report in The New York Times but instead chose to emphasize the fact that the President didn't actually fire Mueller.
    Only news that big could push the Guggenheim golden toilet story to second best. (Related: No one puts the Guggenheim golden toilet in the corner.)

    January 26

    Nikki Haley denies Trump affair rumors: 'It is absolutely not true'
    Trump takes salesman pitch to Davos
    Rep. Patrick Meehan will not seek re-election
    NYT: Clinton blocked firing of adviser accused of harassment
    The UN ambassador is forced to publicly deny she is having an affair with the President! But that's not all: Clinton didn't act on reports of sexual harassment by a staffer on her 2008 presidential campaign. And, in other sexual harassment news, Meehan bowed to the inevitable and announced he won't run again in 2018.

    January 27

    Wynn resigns as RNC's finance chairman
    This came after a Wall Street Journal story that detailed a number of sexual harassment claims against the casino magnate and longtime Trump friend.

    January 28

    Jay-Z: Trump is missing the point
    Jay-Z: Trump is missing the point

    Trump: 'I wouldn't say I'm a feminist'
    Trump hits Jay-Z on black employment following CNN interview
    So, what Trump is saying here is that he might not be a feminist eh? Interesting.

    January 29

    Trump admin declines to impose new Russia sanctions
    FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe steps down abruptly
    House Intelligence Committee votes to release Devin Nunes memo
    Alex Azar sworn in as HHS secretary
    The McCabe resignation was stunning -- even though he had been expected to leave in a few months' time anyway. That overshadowed the vetoing of Russia sanctions by the White House -- a huge story on any other day.

    January 30

    Trump: Americans are dreamers too
    Trump: Americans are dreamers too

    Trump delivers first State of the Union speech
    Rosenstein asked for Trump to reconsider releasing Nunes memo, Washington Post reports
    Clinton on not firing faith adviser: 'If I had it to do again, I wouldn't'
    SOTU! Hillary Clinton uses the attention being paid to Trump's first State of the Union to dump out her apology for not firing the aide accused of sexual harassment. And -- the deputy attorney general asks the President not to release the Nunes memo, which allegedly exposes a series of wrongdoing by the FBI.

    January 31

    A train carrying Republican members of Congress to their annual retreat crashes into a truck on the tracks in Virginia
    Mattis seeking to ban cellphones from Pentagon
    CDC Director Fitzgerald resigns
    FBI has 'grave concerns' about accuracy of GOP memo
    The federal government drops bribery and corruption charges against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat
    Trump asks Rod Rosenstein whether he is "on my team"
    The Trump-Rosenstein story is, um, wow. (Remember that Trump reportedly asked McCabe who he voted for in a meeting back in May 2017.) The resignation of the CDC director amid controversy and the clearing of Menendez are also giant stories. And a train carrying dozens of House and Senate Republicans crashed into a truck.
    Correction: It was then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe who Trump asked about his 2016 vote, not Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.