RNC chairwoman gets emotional reflecting on Wynn resignation

(CNN) The decision by Steve Wynn to resign as finance chair for the Republican National Committee, following allegations of sexual misconduct over decades, cast a pall over the committee's annual winter meeting, which convened Wednesday evening in Washington.

As committee members met privately Thursday morning, many were still coming to terms with Wynn's departure, and Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel turned sentimental as she reflected on the episode, according to two people who were in the room.

McDaniel started to get emotional and teared up, the sources said, saying Wynn was "like family." But she also emphasized that the allegations were serious, and that the committee had acted swiftly and decisively.

"It was a real somber moment," one committee member added. The committee members spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity because the meeting was intended to be off the record.

A spokesperson for McDaniel declined to comment.

