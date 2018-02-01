Poll: More than 6 in 10 back new law to protect Mueller

Washington (CNN) More than six in 10 Americans, 62%, support legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller by requiring a panel of federal judges to sign off before any special counsel could be fired.

Three in 10 Americans, 29%, Americans say they oppose that legislation.

Broad majorities of Democrats, 76%, and independents, 65%, support efforts to shield Mueller from unilateral presidential action. Republicans are nearly evenly divided: 44% support and 47% oppose.

On a separate question, Americans are split on whether Trump attempting to fire Mueller rises to the level of an attempt to obstruct justice — 41% say it qualifies as obstruction of justice vs. 44% who say it's less serious.

There is a partisan split here: 66% of Democrats say it's obstruction vs. 74% of Republicans who say it's less serious.

Seven in 10 Americans, 71%, say that Trump should agree to be interviewed by Mueller about the Russia probe vs. only 22% who say he should not.

This includes 85% of Democrats, 74% of independents and 51% of Republicans. If he were to agree to an interview, more than eight in 10 Americans overall, a bipartisan 82%, say he should do so under oath.