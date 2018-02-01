Haley slams Russia at GOP retreat

Washington (CNN) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed Russia at the GOP retreat in West Virginia on Thursday, definitively telling Republican lawmakers that Moscow "is not, will not, be our friend."

"As long as their government has the values that it has, and as long as it conducts itself the way it does internationally," Haley said.

Haley made it very clear that Russia meddled in the 2016 US election but also noted that "there is no reason to think the Russian interference made any difference between who won and lost."

"The very fact that they did it is an outrageous thing, and something the administration is taking steps to prevent in the future," Haley said.

While President Donald Trump has expressed consistent skepticism over Russian election meddling efforts, Haley has raised the issue on several occasions, calling Russian cyber-interference in American elections "warfare" in October.

