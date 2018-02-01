Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will host Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull later this month, the White House announced Thursday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump and Turnbull will meet February 23 to discuss a range of issues, including "fighting terrorism, promoting economic growth, and expanding security and defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

"President Trump looks forward to further enhancing our partnership and alliance, and demonstrating our shared commitment to the democratic values that underpin peace and prosperity around the world," the White House statement said.

Sanders also said in the statement that in addition to the various topics they are scheduled to discuss, "The leaders will celebrate 100 years of mateship through war, peace, and prosperity, charting the course for the coming century of partnership."

A year ago, the two nations' leaders' diplomatic relationship had a rocky start when, following Trump's inauguration, he and Turnbull reportedly shared a testy phone call over an Obama-era refugee agreement. The call reportedly ended abruptly and led to a tweet from Trump's Twitter account.

