Sarah Sanders and the sexism of women

Anushay Hossain is a writer and political commentator based in Washington. For more, visit AnushaysPoint.com. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) Thank White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders for the latest reminder that even women entrusted with high positions of authority can promote sexist ideas about women.

Anushay Hossain

Appearing on CNN's morning program, "New Day," Wednesday, Sanders sang Donald Trump's praises for his State of the Union speech, and then delivered the jaw-dropping suggestion that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi should smile more.

"That room ... was grossly divided, I've never seen Nancy Pelosi's face like that," said host Chris Cuomo, commenting on Pelosi's stony expression as she listened to the speech. "How can he unify that room?"

Sanders' response? "...I'm going to be a little bit in disagreement with you. I think Nancy Pelosi looks like that all the time. I think she should smile a lot more often. I think the country would be better for it. She seems to embody the bitterness that belongs in the Democratic Party right now."